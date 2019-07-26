Deputies searching for missing Lowcountry man who has dementia

Harding Richards, 76, went missing Thursday night.
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 26, 2019 at 3:33 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 3:33 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are looking for a man who went missing on Thursday night.

Harding Richards, 76, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 165 pounds. He went missing from the 4500 block of Cushing Road in the Petersfield area of Hollywood.

He was last seen around 11 p.m. Thursday wearing a striped shirt and brown pants. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio, Richards also has dementia.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Charleston County dispatch at 843-743-7200.

