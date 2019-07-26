Early-morning crash kills 25-year-old man in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early-morning crash Friday in Georgetown County.
According to information from Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway, the collision happened on Saints Delight Road, near Parker Village Road, in the Andrews area around 12:15 a.m.
The crash killed 25-year-old John Drake, of Andrews, Ridgeway said. The cause of death is multiple body trauma, he added.
An autopsy will not be performed, according to Ridgeway.
