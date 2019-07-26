Funeral arrangements announced for Water Mission co-founder who died in Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the Water Mission co-founder who died in an accident in the Bahamas.
Molly Greene was devoted to supplying clean drinking water in developing countries and disaster areas.
Greene and her husband founded the organization in North Charleston to combat the global water crisis by designing, building, and implementing safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions.
The visitation will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at the J. Henry Stuhr chapel in downtown Charleston. The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Phillip’s Church.
“Molly was a beautiful soul who lived a life full of purpose and calling, and her sudden departure has broken many hearts," her husband wrote in a letter to family and friends
According to the company, as of the beginning of this year, Water Mission has helped 4 million people in 55 countries.
The creation of Water Mission began in 1998 when the couple heard about the conditions in Honduras following Hurricane Mitch. The organization was formed after they were able to build a water treatment system to provide drinking water for residents of a village.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Water Mission here.
