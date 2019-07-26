James Island may soon require professional arborist to oversee tree trimming

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island could become the second town in the Lowcountry to add an agreement with Dominion Energy which would require a professional arborist on scene when company crews trim trees within the town limits.
During a town council meeting Thursday night, councilman Garrett Milliken brought the item up for consideration as new business. An ordinance will now be drafted with a first reading scheduled for the Aug. 15 town council meeting.
Some homeowners, specifically in the Riverland Terrace neighborhood, have expressed concern in recent months about the tree trimming. One woman even claimed she called police when SCE&G crews threatened to tow her car earlier this year. Residents have also taken it upon themselves to sit in their yards while the trimming is done.
In early July, Mount Pleasant briefly issued a stop-work order for Dominion Energy tree trimmings, and then lifted it.
“The utility company has agreed to have a professional arborist on scene for the remainder of their pruning in Mount Pleasant," Town Administrator Eric De Moura said. "They have also agreed to provide special care to our protected trees and allow larger limbs to stay in the protection zone.”
