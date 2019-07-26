Mosquito Beach nomination to historic register approved, faces final vote from feds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mosquito Beach Historic District is only one step away from being added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The State Board of Review approved a nomination for the beach to be added to the register. That nomination now goes to the Department of the Interior which is expected to approve.
Mosquito Beach is a small road off of Sol Legare Road on James Island recognized for its place in history. In the 1950s, it was one of only five safe havens for blacks who weren’t allowed to visit beaches like Folly or Sullivan’s Island to enjoy the waterfront.
At the height of its popularity, Mosquito Beach was a place for African-Americans across Charleston to dance, eat and celebrate their culture.
Now, it’s the only one of that five that is still accessible, and that is why folks who were born and raised there have been fighting to preserve it.
The Department of Interior is expected to approve Mosquito Beach’s addition to the National Register of Historic Places within a couple of weeks.
