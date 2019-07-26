Mt. Pleasant police looking to identify pair who may have information about stolen debit card

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who may have information about a stolen debit card.
The card has been used in the city of Charleston, according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.
Anyone with information about either person pictured below, please contact Detective S. Buono at 843-884-4176 or sbuono@tompsc.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or at www.5541111.com.
