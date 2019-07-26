OSHA investigating U.S. 501 crash that killed two SCDOT workers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina branch of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigation Thursday’s crash on U.S. 501 that led to the deaths of two S.C. Department of Transportation workers.
Lesia Kudelka, communications director for the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, confirmed the investigation is taking place.
She said investigations generally take at least eight weeks to complete and investigators look for any OSHA violations that may have contributed to the incident.
The crash happened on U.S. 501 near Pine Oaks Farm Road in the Aynor area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 35-year-old Cecil Morgan from Aynor and 29-year-old David Sibbick from Loris died at the scene.
An SCDOT project map shows this section is part of a long stretch of U.S. 501 currently under rehab and resurfacing. At this time, it is unknown if the workers were involved in that work.
According to information from the Federal Highway Work Administration, fatal crashes in work zones increased by 3% between 2016 and 2017.
In the U.S. one work zone fatality occurs for every four billion vehicle miles of travel and for every $112 million worth of roadway construction expenditures, according to the FHWA.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.