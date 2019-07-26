Parents concerned after possible plans to merge schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents of Buist Academy students met in North Charleston over a Mission Critical recommendation.
Mission Critical is the Charleston County School District’s plan to help failing schools in the district. Some of the recommendations in the plan include moving attendance zones and merging schools.
The district and community groups have talked about expanding Buist Academy.
One of the proposals being considered is a merge between Buist Academy, an advanced studies magnet school, and Memminger Elementary.
Some parents and school board members are worried that the potential merger, or expansion of the academy, could hurt rather than help students.
"When you're trying to integrate school, or put schools together, you have to think about the impact that will have on the children because you're changing learning environments, instructors, the whole nine yards,” CCSD board member Kevin Hollingshead said. “Nobody really thinks about that."
Instead, some parents are hoping that the district will provide the same opportunities to all the schools.
“Radical change is not the answer for any school. There are ways to bring everyone, to bring quality throughout the schools so that every child has access to a quality education ,” said Ashley Wright who has two kids who attend Buist Academy.
Hollinshead says he hopes this meeting will be the first step to many more discussions where the parents are involved.
He encourages people to contact their local legislators and ask them to put pressure on the school district to come up with more viable solutions.
