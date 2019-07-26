Police: Man breaks into home, sexually assaults woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Greenville man is behind bars after police say he broke into a home on Folly Beach and sexually assaulted a woman.
Thirty-four year old Patrick Michaels was arrested at the woman’s home Thursday morning after she called 911, police said. Michaels faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
Michaels’ accuser addressed the judge in bond court Friday morning.
“I just feel like, I just want to tell the court that I feel very much afraid for my life, and the situation that I find myself in is probably one of the most terrifying I’ve ever been in,” she said.
“The allegations are very horrific. I would ask this court to allow a circuit judge to set these bonds,” prosecutor Denton Matthews said.
Magistrate John Kenney denied bond for Michaels.
Folly Beach officials declined to provide affidavits from bond court Friday morning. City Administrator Spencer Wetmore said police are reviewing the criminal sexual conduct against Michaels.
