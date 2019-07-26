Police: One hospitalized after fight at birthday party leads to shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police are investigating after a shooting late Thursday night at a birthday party.
Police arrived at the scene in the 2000 block of Winyah Street around 11:30 p.m.
Officers found out there was a fight between the shooting victim and two other people. All three pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other, according to police.
The victim, a man, checked into the Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Officers have interviewed witnesses as well as the victim, police said.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400 or by calling dispatch at 843-527-6763.
