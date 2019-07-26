Police searching for man who stole iPhone from Apple store on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who they say stole an iPhone from the Apple Store on King Street in downtown Charleston.
The man walked into the store around 10:12 a.m. on Thursday, took a black iPhone XR with serial number FFWYW1ZVKXL8 valued at $899 and walked out, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis.
He was last seen headed south on King Street.
Police say he is a black male between 20 and 30 years old wearing a black collared short sleeve shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, a black fishing-style hat and black aviator sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Galster at (843) 579-6433 or galsterk@charleston-sc.gov
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.