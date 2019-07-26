Police searching for man who stole iPhone from Apple store on King Street

Police are looking for the man pictured in connection with the theft of an iPhone from the Apple Store on King Street.
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 26, 2019 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 11:03 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who they say stole an iPhone from the Apple Store on King Street in downtown Charleston.

The man walked into the store around 10:12 a.m. on Thursday, took a black iPhone XR with serial number FFWYW1ZVKXL8 valued at $899 and walked out, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis.

He was last seen headed south on King Street.

Police say he is a black male between 20 and 30 years old wearing a black collared short sleeve shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, a black fishing-style hat and black aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Galster at (843) 579-6433 or galsterk@charleston-sc.gov

