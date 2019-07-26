Report: Police investigating after man cuts woman, self in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after officials say a man cut a woman and then himself in downtown Charleston Friday afternoon.
Charleston police say a man was walking down John Street swinging a serrated knife and talking to himself.
A report states he came upon a group of women and cut one of them on her shoulder.
According to police, the man then ran down John Street, stopped and cut himself. CPD officials said the man “severely cut himself” near the bus shed.
“Officers arrived on scene and rendered aid,” police said."He was then transported in serious condition to an area hospital."
Police said the woman received a superficial wound and was treated at the scene by EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.
