RiverDogs’ Gil and Vizcaino Called up to Tampa

Gil, 21, has shined among the RiverDogs' lauded rotation this year, considered one of the most talented in the minor leagues to start the season, finishing his RiverDogs tenure after 17 in starts before a promotion to Tampa. Gil left the South Atlantic League ranking third in ERA (2.39) while striking out 112 batters over 83.0 innings, a K per nine inning mark of 12.3 that was the second highest in the league at the time of his promotion. The Azua, Dominican Republic native flashed a dominant fastball that flirted with 100 mph in each start along with an improved breaking ball that led to a swing-and-miss on nearly 17 percent of his pitches, a league-best rate. The wiry hurler was named the Southern Division All-Star starter in the mid-summer classic and the league’s “Pitcher of the Week” after turning in seven shutout frames and a career-high tying 10 punchouts in a matchup with Dallas Kuechel on Major League rehab assignment on June 10 in Rome.