SC serial killer Todd Kohlhepp scheduled to appear in court Friday

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is scheduled to appear in court in Spartanburg County Friday morning. He is there to attend a damages hearing in a lawsuit filed by the families of Charlie Carver and Scott Ponder.
Carver and Ponder were killed at Superbike Motorsports in 2003. Court records show Kohlhepp must be present for the hearing.
Authorities said Kohlhepp confessed that he killed Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert in November 2003 at Superbike Motorsports.
Authorities said he confessed to the Superbike Motorsports killings after investigators found Kala Brown, a woman who had been reported missing, on Nov. 4, 2017, chained inside a storage container on Kohlhepp’s property in rural Woodruff. She had been reported missing two months before.
In the days that followed, authorities also found the bodies of Brown's boyfriend, Carver and Meagan and Johnny Coxie buried on Kohlhelpp's property.
Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences plus an additional 60 years in prison.
