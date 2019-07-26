SC sheriff: Disciplinary actions being taken after deputy uses racial slur on social media

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officials say disciplinary actions are being taken after a South Carolina deputy used a racial slur on social media.
Officials with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was on his personal time when he made an inappropriate comment on his personal social media account.
“After personally looking into the matter, I feel the deputy’s comment was uncalled for and inappropriate,” said Sheriff Chris Malphrus."The deputy’s comment does not reflect the professionalism, integrity, and moral values of my personal or professional standards."
According to a statement by Malphrus, the deputy’s comments were uncalled for, against the department’s standard, and believed to be an error in judgement.
Malphrus said disciplinary actions are being taken to ensure the deputy and all deputies at his department understand that the types of comments will not be tolerated.
The sheriff’s office also posted an official statement and apology by the deputy in question.
“To the people of any race, sex, color, creed or religion that these words have offended I offer my most sincere and deep apology,” the deputy said in the statement."Knowing that these are just words on a piece of paper I offer my most solemn promise to do my absolute best to rebuild the trust and respect that everyone deserves. I am truly disappointed in myself and my actions and will make every effort to correct my short comings and downfall."
According to the deputy’s statement, he was involved in a serious car accident in June while on duty, and has been confined to a bed due to back injuries.
He said a few days ago he was able to get out of his house and have a “little relief from the monotony and the four walls.”
“Like millions of other people I posted a photograph on social media chronicling the adventure,” the deputy said."As a caption to that photograph I used a word that has been taken as a racial slur. Little did I know that this would cause the pain and loss of trust and respect that it has."
