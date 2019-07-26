South Carolina murder suspect escapes from detention center

Source - Sumter County Sheriff's Office
July 25, 2019 at 9:42 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 9:50 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout after a South Carolina murder suspect escaped from a detention center.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 32-year-old Stephen Stinnette.

A report states that Stinnette escaped from the sheriff’s office detention center Thursday night, and is considered extremely dangerous.

The sheriff’s office describes Stinnette as a white male, bald, 5′7″, weighs 170 pounds, with blue eyes and tattoos on his neck and the top of his head.

According to authorities, he may be wearing a detention center uniform at this time.

If you have any information you are urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC.

