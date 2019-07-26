Two facing charges after shots fired at Orangeburg man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident late Tuesday.
Danny Headden, 42, was charged with attempted murder. Possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker. Christopher Nix, 28, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony, Walker said.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the area of Slab Landing Road.
“The home owner said he saw the headlights of what turned out to be a blue or gray truck coming down his driveway, which is several hundred feet long,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “When he steps outside to investigate, he saw the truck start to spin around at a high rate of speed in his hay, doing ‘doughnuts.’ He said this driver of the truck then fired several shots at the him.”
Deputies say the homeowner then retrieved his own weapon and fired one round toward the truck.
Walker said investigators were familiar with the truck’s description because of an incident that happened earlier Tuesday at another location.
Deputies met with Headden after finding the truck believed to be involved in the shooting at a Macedonia home, Walker said. Deputies say Headden admitted to being on the homeowner’s property and showed investigators where a .45 caliber handgun had been hidden on his property by Nix.
“This is said to be the culmination of a years’ long dispute,” Ravenell said. “But no dispute in the world justifies driving onto someone’s property and shooting at them.”
During a hearing on Thursday, bond was set on Headden at $27, 125 cash or surety and Nix at $2,500 personal recognizance.
