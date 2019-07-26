10-year-old girl injured in shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 10-year-old girl was injured in a shooting early Friday morning when a bullet came through a wall at an apartment complex in North Charleston, according to North Charleston police spokesman Scott Deckard.
Around 12:16 a.m., officers arrived at the Appian Way Apartments in the 8400 block of Patriot Boulevard for a shooting.
During their investigation, they found that a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet that came through a wall, Deckard said. The girl was taken to MUSC for treatment.
According to Deckard, shots were fired from the parking lot into the apartment building and several apartments were struck.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained two individuals in a vehicle in the parking lot; however, it is not known if they were involved in the incident.
