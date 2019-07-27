Charleston Battery game postponed due to traffic accident

By Sydney Pendrick | July 27, 2019 at 7:58 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 7:58 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Battery team bus was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night on the way to Children’s Mercy Park.

The Charleston Battery was scheduled to play the Swope Park Rangers Saturday night in Kansas City at 8:00 P.M.

According to the Charleston Battery Twitter page, the two teams decided to reschedule the match to a later date.

No Charleston Battery players or coaches suffered any serious injuries. Some players were evaluated at the hospital.

