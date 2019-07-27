Charleston Battery game postponed due to traffic accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Battery team bus was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night on the way to Children’s Mercy Park.
The Charleston Battery was scheduled to play the Swope Park Rangers Saturday night in Kansas City at 8:00 P.M.
According to the Charleston Battery Twitter page, the two teams decided to reschedule the match to a later date.
No Charleston Battery players or coaches suffered any serious injuries. Some players were evaluated at the hospital.
