Deputies investigating suspicious death in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death deputies are calling suspicious.
A victim was found Saturday morning in the area of Hope Plantation Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The identity of the victim and the manner of death have not yet been released, but deputies called it an active and ongoing investigation.
Deputies said they would provide more details as the investigation continued.
Anyone who may have information on the death is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 843-549-1203.
