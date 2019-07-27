Deputy for Charleston County arrested in DUI incident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a Charleston County deputy Friday night for DUI.
Richard Powell was arrested following a DUI stop, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio. The deputy was driving a personal vehicle during the incident and was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Powell has been with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office sine 1995. Powell was placed on administrative leave with pay while internal affairs is investigating the incident, Antonio said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.