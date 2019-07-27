Rip Current Threat; Gorgeous Weekend Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low dew points and plenty of sunshine means great weekend weather! Look for plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Highs this afternoon should reach into the upper 80s. A coastal shower earlier in the day can’t be ruled out, but rain is unlikely away from the coast! Mostly clear skies are expected this evening with lows in the upper 60s!
The pleasant weather continues into Sunday! Highs will top out around 90 with sunny skies. Expect dry weather through the start to the work week. The next rain maker will approaching the Carolinas late in the work week. The humidity and rain chances will return the the forecast.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant; HIGH: 88.
TOMORROW: Slightly warmer, sunny; HIGH: 90.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 91.
TUESDAY: Warmer, sun & clouds; HIGH: 93.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight rain/storm chance; HIGH: 91.
THURSDAY: Warm with the slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for showers & storms; HIGH: 91.
Danielle Prinz
