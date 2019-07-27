James Island woman arrested for threats towards siblings

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies responded to a call in reference to a disturbance regarding an intoxicated subject banging on the complainant’s door Friday night.
Kimberlin Kone was arrested with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree according to deputies.
The incident happened at 1051 Pauline Avenue.
Kone and the complainant are siblings.
Deputies said Kone complied with deputies and agreed to leave the scene. Around an hour later, the complainant contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that Kone had returned, and was attempting to break into the house.
According to the report, Kone threatened to kill the complainant, but left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
Kone returned to the residence a third time, where deputies arrested her.
Kone is currently booked at the Charleston County Detention Center with a bond amount of $1,087.
