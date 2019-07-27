Judge denied bond for 2 in shooting that injured 10-year-old girl at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge denied bond Saturday morning for the two people who were arrested and charged in the shooting that wounded a 10-year-old girl.
Michael Allen Sorensen, 19, of Moncks Corner and Kaylan Cartiar Booker, 20, of Goose Creek face 11 counts of attempted murder.
They were booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center on Friday.
Sorensen received a surety bond of $100,000 for his charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The judge also set a $50,000 surety bond for his charge of committing a violent crime while wearing body armor.
A judge also set a $100,000 surety bond for Booker’s charge of possession of a weapon commission of a violent crime.
The 10-year-old girl who was injured family was at the hearing as well as Booker’s family.
According to the little girl’s family, she was asleep in bed when she was shot and and there were other children and people in the home when the shooting happened.
The child is in intensive care at MUSC.
Police are still searching for the two other suspects in the incident.
