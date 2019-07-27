New program offers paramedics for Mount Pleasant police K-9s

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A police K-9’s injury is changing the training for some first responders in Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant police and the fire department have created a program that teaches paramedics to care for the police dogs onsite.
The idea comes after one of the police dogs fell out of a three-story building during a training exercise. A few years ago, Arko, a police K-9, hit the ground after the fall and suffered serious injuries.
Arko survived but he had to retire.
Since then, the police department has been trying to find solutions to give immediate care to police dogs.
Through this joint effort with the fire department they were able to come up with a program for medically trained paramedics. The program trains the Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s Tactical Emergency Medical Support (TEMS) Team to care for any injured K-9s.
The paramedic team consists of one emergency physician, one chief paramedic, and five tactical paramedics. All of them are trained to provide medical care in a tactical environment.
Inspector Chip Googe, the public information officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department, says these changes will benefit the entire department.
“Not only are we protecting our officers’ lives with paramedics in the training, these specially trained paramedics are going to have that veterinary side to offer advanced care to our K-9s as well,” Googe said.
The K-9 handlers will be able to request paramedics for training or real-life emergencies where a police dog unit is needed. The paramedics will either come to the scene or will be on call if the handlers need them.
The TEMS paramedics are being trained to sedate the K-9 if they are injured and notify veterinarian emergency hospitals that the police dogs are headed their way. They will also be trained to provide life-saving care if needed.
The paramedics will also shadow veterinarians at Charleston Animal Society and attend a clinical rotation in a veterinary operating room.
The training has already started for these paramedics. Some K-9 handlers will also be trained on using veterinary medicine.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.