Police: One sent to hospital in early morning Hollywood shooting

Adams Run, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County police are investigating after an early morning shooting sent one man to the hospital.
Police arrived at the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Rd to the the scene of a male victim reported to have been shot in the chest by an unknown suspect. The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries and is in serious condition, according to police The cause of this incident is unknown and detectives are actively investigating.
Anyone who has information related to this incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
