Reighard named to inaugural FCS Punter of the Year preseason watchlist

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Charleston Southern redshirt senior punter Kyle Reighard was named to the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year Award Watchlist as announced on Friday afternoon by The Augusta Sports Council.
The Augusta Sports Council, based in Augusta, Ga., is also home to the Ray Guy Award which honors the nation's best FBS collegiate punter each year.
Reighard is one of three nominees from the Big South this season after a strong 2018 campaign. The Salem, Va. Native is a two-time All-Conference selection. He finished second in the Big South in punt average (40.9), third in total punts (66) and third in yards punted (2,698) this past season.
Reighard was recognized on the preseason All-Conference team earning Honorable Mention honors as announced by the conference office earlier this week at Big South Football Media Day.
Joining Reighard on the list from the conference are Campbell's Brad Dennis and North Alabama's Joe Gurley.
The FCS Punter of the Year Preseason Watchlist was chosen based on 2018 All-Americans, 2018 All-Conference selections, and conference nominations. Players were reviewed based on their eligibility and inclusion on their team's 2019 roster.
The winner of The FCS Punter of the Year award will be announced in early January 2020.