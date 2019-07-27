RiverDogs Fall Short in Eastern Shore Opener

Yoendrys Gomez (L, 0-1) cracked first in an early pitchers’ duel with Orioles first-rounder Grayson Rodriguez (W, 8-3), allowing six straight hits to open the fourth inning, leading to all the offense the Shorebirds (72-32, 24-11) would need on the evening. Outside of the rocky inning, Gomez allowed just two other baserunners otherwise in six innings in his first start after a call up from Pulaski. The 19-year-old Venezuela native faced one over the minimum and hadn’t allowed a hit over his first three innings of work on the night before Delmarva rudely greeted him the second time through the order. He flashed 94-95 mph on the radar gun in his first outing to take All-Star call up Luis Gil’s spot in the rotation.