SLED opened probe into the Charleston Police Department unwarranted tickets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed they opened a probe into the Charleston Police Department on Saturday.
SLED is trying to determine whether a criminal investigation is warranted into falsified tickets.
Two officers with the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit have already resigned amid an internal investigation.
Michael Baker resigned on June 14 after an investigation found he wrote unwarranted tickets to drivers without their knowledge.
Baker acknowledged to investigators that he engaged in the practice of writing additional, unwarranted tickets to violators without their knowledge, then later dismissing those tickets in court.
Officer Blaine Morgan resigned on July 10 amid the same investigation.
Police say all pending tickets written by both officers are being dismissed.
