Veteran Assistant Bryant Foster Joins Coastal Coaching Staff

Foster helped guide a young secondary to finish 26th in the FCS in passing yards allowed at 185.4 yards per game. Junior Shadarius Hopkins finished second in the Big South with 14 passes defended on his way to earning second-team All-Big South honors. Juniors Jonathon Slaton and James Allen also contributed multiple plays on the defensive side of the ball as the Bucs finished the year 18th in the FCS in total defense at 311.5 yards per game.