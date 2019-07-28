Crews responding to a possible drowning in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a possible drowning in the Edisto River on Sunday afternoon.
According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, approximately after 2:00 P.M. they were notified that a person was swimming out to a disabled boat in the Edisto River, went under, and never came back up.
Four divers are in the river, with one more diver in route by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Fire Rescue Chief says the boat was about 150 feet from the Good Hope Boat Landing.
Crews are staged at the end of McDanieltown Road, east of Cottageville.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more details when available.
