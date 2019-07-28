Deputies investigating Moncks Corner homicide

Louisville Metro Police Department crime scene tape generic photo. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 28, 2019 at 6:49 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 6:49 PM

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating a homicide in Moncks Corner on Sunday morning.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office responded to a reference to a shooting at Sweet Bay Lane around 4:40 A.M Sunday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim, identified as Xavier Moultrie, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more details when available.

