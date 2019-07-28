Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/27)

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in 3-1 win over Princeton. The Hanahan alum is 0-4 with a 7.97 ERA and 26 K’s in 20.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.