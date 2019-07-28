Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/27)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Injured List. The Holly Hill native is batting .243 with 15 HR’s and 41 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-0 with a walk in a 10-9 win over Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .217 with 17 HR’s and 44 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in an 8-7 win over the Angels. The Beaufort alum is 2-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 K’s in 30 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in an 8-2 loss to Houston. The Stratford alum is batting .235 with 9 HR’s and 19 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 4-2 loss to Erie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 4-2 and with a 2.50 ERA and 36 K’s in 34.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 5-3 win over Greenville. The Hanahan alum is hitting .227 with 2 HR’s and 9 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 3-2 win over Kannapolis. He’s 1-1 with 2 saves and an 5.63 ERA with 18 K’s in 16 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 1-3 with a walk and an RBI in a 5-1 loss to Missoula. The Summerville alum is batting .267 with a HR and 10 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in 3-1 win over Princeton. The Hanahan alum is 0-4 with a 7.97 ERA and 26 K’s in 20.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 1 K earning the save in a 1-0 win over Elizabethton. The Woodland alum is 0-1 with 2 saves, a 3.38 ERA and 12 K’s in 13.1 innings of work.
