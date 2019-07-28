North Charleston community leaders hold second youth rally as violence persists

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A “Stop the Violence” youth rally drew out law enforcement, churches, and local government leaders to discuss ways to keep kids from turning to the streets.
“The young people are just shooting each other,” the president of the Charleston Farms Neighborhood Council, Dave Crane, said. “Let’s call it for what it is, it’s violence. It’s no solution to anything.”
The event was hosted by Unity Prayer Alliance. The group’s co-founder, Krisalyn Komakech, said the heart behind the rally hits close to home.
“I come from a background that maybe some of these kids are in right now,” Komakech said. “And I’m one of those kids who turned her life around.”
North Charleston’s mayor, Keith Summey, attended the rally. He said local government must work with grassroots initiatives in order to make a lasting change.
“Nobody knows what goes on better in this neighborhood more than those who live here,” Summey said. “So they can help us with the answers, they can help us with the solutions.”
The rally came after a shooting early Friday morning that injured a 10-year-old girl, she remains in intensive care.
The girl’s mother spoke at the bond hearing this morning for the two men charged after her daughter was shot as she slept in her room early Friday morning.
“My 10-year old didn’t deserve it. I don’t know what they we’re doing. They had no business in North Charleston.”
The accused shooters are just 19 and 20 years old.
That’s why Christan Rainey, a captain with the North Charleston Fire Department who’s mother and four siblings were murdered 13 years ago, said it’s critical to reach youth now.
“I think when you start with the youth, you’re planting the seed in the future to change the future generations,” Rainey said. “If you’re not investing in the future generations, you’re never going to see the change.”
