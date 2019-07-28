Pleasant & Sunny Today; Mid Week Warm Up Is on Tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Look for plenty of sunshine with some high clouds trying to move in this afternoon. Highs should top out around 90 degrees. These temps are seasonable, but do not have the July-like humidity we’re used to! High pressure is dominating the forecast today and tomorrow so enjoy the dry weather. A daily rain chance kicks off Tuesday.
The heat and humidity is back on mid week so enjoy the cooler air! Overnight lows could drop into the upper 60s once again.
TODAY: Mostly sunny & dry; HIGH: 90.
TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine; HIGH: 91.
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds, pm shower/storm; HIGH: 93.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and muggy, pm shower/storm; HIGH: 94.
THURSDAY: Hot and muggy, slight rain chance; HIGH: 92.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance; HIGH: 91.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy; slight rain chance; HIGH: 90.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
