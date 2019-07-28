Police investigating after false claim of hostages at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating after they say a person claimed to be at a business in Northwoods Mall with hostages and made terroristic threats.
Charleston County deputies and North Charleston officers responded to the mall at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Authorities say a caller was making numerous demands, some that could have merit and others without.
Police say responding officers ensured the security of the patrons in the only businesses open in the mall by securing the area around those businesses. They say the rest of the businesses closed at 9:00 p.m., so no evacuation was conducted.
Officers did not say what business they responded to.
Authorities say the unidentified caller remained on the line with Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch call-takers and North Charleston Police Department Negotiators.
Law enforcement say they were able to enter and secure the business from where the caller indicated he was calling from.
Police say no evidence of any of the caller’s claims were located and the scene was cleared.
The North Charleston Police Department will continue the investigation into the call.
