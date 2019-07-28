Power lines fall in early morning Awendaw accident

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Early Sunday morning crews with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire Dirstrict responded to a vehicle that struck a power line on Hwy 17.
Responders arrived on the scene to find a vehicle that struck a power pole causing the power lines to fall across all lanes of Hwy 17, closing the Highway for several hours. All three occupants that were in the vehicle were not injured, and refused transportation
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of this crash.
Berkeley Electric is on scene, working to restore any power outages in the area.
