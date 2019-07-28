Road Trip Turnaround Evades RiverDogs

SALISBURY, Md. – Despite a solid debut by freshly called up starter Josh Maciejewski (pronounced “mah-chee-ESS-skee), the RiverDogs’ bats continued to struggle as Charleston dropped the eighth of their last 11 games with a 5-0 shutout defeat to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday night at Perdue Stadium.
Replacing one of two All-Star starters called up by the Yankees on Thursday, Maciejewski (L, 0-1) pitched admirably without his best stuff. Despite occasional lapses in command, the left-hander worked out of several jams to hold the Shorebirds (73-32, 25-11) to just one run over the first six innings. The former UNC-Charlotte standout stranded three of the four leadoff baserunners he allowed in a night in which he primarily worked from the stretch. He finished the night strong, retiring eight-in-a-row after a leadoff single in the fourth.
Charleston’s (51-55, 14-22) offense continued to flounder, managing just four hits off a trio of arms from Delmarva’s league-best pitching staff. The Holy City squandered an opportunity when Brandon Lockridge worked a walk and shortstop Oswald Peraza singled consecutively to start the ballgame but came up short. Right fielder Josh Stowers worked a walk and advanced to third on a pair of stolen bases in the seventh but was left stranded when three straight RiverDogs batters went down swinging to southpaw Matt Hammonds (W, 3-2), who fanned six over four shutout frames to garner the win.
Since the All-Star break, the RiverDogs are batting just .224 as a team, the second-worst mark in the league, while ranking last in team OPS (.605) and home runs (7).
Delmarva put the game to bed in the seventh, when four straight reached to open the inning, leading to three runs crossing the plate on just two hits. Former TCU Horned Frog Johnny Rizer finished the night 3-for-4, adding an exclamation fifth run on an RBI double in the eighth.
Peraza cracked two Charleston’s four hits with a pair of singles in the 19-year-old’s first two at-bats of the night.