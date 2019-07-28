Road Trip Turnaround Evades RiverDogs

Replacing one of two All-Star starters called up by the Yankees on Thursday, Maciejewski (L, 0-1) pitched admirably without his best stuff. Despite occasional lapses in command, the left-hander worked out of several jams to hold the Shorebirds (73-32, 25-11) to just one run over the first six innings. The former UNC-Charlotte standout stranded three of the four leadoff baserunners he allowed in a night in which he primarily worked from the stretch. He finished the night strong, retiring eight-in-a-row after a leadoff single in the fourth.