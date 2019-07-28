Single-vehicle collision leaves two dead in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning in Berkeley County.
The incident happened approximately at 9:45 A.M. on Myers Mayo Road.
The vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch, overturned and hit a tree according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
S.C. Highway Patrol says the driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.
More details will be provided when available.
