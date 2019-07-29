Charleston PD releases picture of man sought in downtown hotel robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has released a picture of a man wanted for a strong armed robbery at a downtown hotel.
On July 25 at 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 250 Spring St. for a robbery.
According to police, the suspect stole merchandise from the lobby store.
“The suspect stole money from the register, and when confronted, verbally threatened an employee,” CPD officials said."The suspect then fled the scene on foot."
Police describe the suspect as an older black male, between 5’8” and 5’10”, receding hairline, with a gray beard.
Authorities said the suspect was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or the on duty central Detective at (843) 743-7200.
