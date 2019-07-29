Officer catches downtown Charleston newspaper thief in the act, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say an officer caught a newspaper thief “red-handed” on Sunday morning.
Robert Sutton, 61, has been charged with petit larceny enhanced to “property crime enhancement” because of prior convictions for shoplifting. He was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.
At 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Michael Niblock was parked in his cruiser near the corner of Marion and Smith streets in downtown Charleston watching the door at 100 Smith Street.
Niblock saw the man later identified as Sutton carrying a five-foot aluminum pole and a backpack approach the door. Sutton then dropped the backpack, stuck the pole through the gate, and tried to retrieve the newspapers on the other side.
Sgt. Niblock then approached the door and arrested him.
