City of North Charleston files lawsuit against maker of OxyContin

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston has joined local governments nationwide in suing drug makers over the opioid crisis and the damage pain pills have done both monetarily and in lives lost across the country.
The city filed a lawsuit Friday against Purdue Pharmaceuticals, which makes Oxycontin.
“The recent lawsuit, filed by the City against various entities responsible for the distribution of opioids, is another effort to address the crisis,” city spokesman Ryan Johnson said. “The lawsuit is similar to those filed across the country and in South Carolina.”
In 2017, 94 people died from opioid overdoses, according the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office reports that number only slightly decreased to 90 last year.
In just the first six months of 2019, 46 deaths have been blamed on opioids, essentially putting it on pace with previous years.
Recently released Drug Enforcement Administration data stated that Charleston County had the highest average distribution rate of pain pills of any county in the nation from 2006 to 2012. A large majority of the influx came from the VA mail-out pharmacy in North Charleston.
