Dorchester County considers annual motor vehicle fee to fund road maintenance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you live in Dorchester County you could soon have to pay an annual $25 dollar motor vehicle fee.
Dorchester County council is discussing a proposal at a council meeting on Monday at 5:45 p.m. in St. George. Officials say the money would go towards road maintenance of all non state roads in both incorporated and unincorporated parts of Dorchester County.
That’s more than 500 miles.
The fee would come from vehicle taxes.
If an annual $25 dollar vehicle user fee is approved it could generate about $3.5 million for road maintenance which includes resurfacing.
People have mixed reactions to the fee.
Future Dorchester County resident, Marvin Knight, says he's damaged his car from pot holes.
"I had to fix a couple of my rims here a couple of times," Knight said.
Knight supports the motor vehicle fee and believes it will have a positive impact on the roads.
Dorchester County resident Gonzalo Millan doesn't support paying more on top of taxes that are already being paid.
“We’re paying for taxes right now, so it’s really not getting done. So I just feel like a lot of people in Dorchester County probably wouldn’t do that,” Millan said.
He says he used to be a delivery driver and his car has been damaged.
“Being on the road all the time you would hit plenty of pot holes so that’s not the best, and I’ve had like a flat tire before from a pot hole, and I believe it’s still there.” Millan said.
A councilman says residents have asked for better roads and the fee is one way to help provide the funds to fix them.
Monday night will be the first time county council will discuss the fee. The proposal will have to pass three readings before it goes into effect.
According to county officials, the County Transportation Committee has allocated approximately $3.2 million to Dorchester County for resurfacing over the past three years.
That committee also allocates funds to the SCDOT, Town of Summerville and the City of North Charleston.
