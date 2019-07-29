Gas leak fire closes part of Dorchester Road, causes power outages

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gas leak on fire closed part of Dorchester Road in both directions Monday morning.
The North Charleston fire department responded to the scene in the 3900 block of Dorchester Road at 6:23 a.m.
It’s unclear when the road may reopen. Some power lines were also impacted, causing more than 1,600 outages at one point before power was restored to most Dominion Energy customers.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
