Growing number of vultures causing damage at recreation complex, neighbors say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More and more vultures have been making their way to the Bees Landing Recreation Complex in West Ashley where neighbors say their presence is causing some damage.
“It’s gotten out of control,” West Ashley resident Sharon Richie-Tiralosi said.
Richie-Tiralosi comes to the complex frequently and has noticed the vulture’s growing presence.
“I bring my dog here quite often and they’ve always been here but they’ve increased in number,” Richie-Tiralosi said.
Richie-Tiralosi said you’ll find them anywhere you look, especially in the morning.
“The big thing is that, over in the dog park, they’ll pull the dog waste bags out and destroy the equipment in there,” she said. “Same thing here on the park. I’ve seen them on top of the pitcher’s mound and on top of the canopies. They just pick everything apart.”
Charleston Director of Parks Jason Kronsberg says the city is aware of the problem.
“About three years ago we started seeing more vultures roosting,” he said. “There was more interaction on our ball fields, and we started noticing a little bit of damage to the building.”
That damage includes them pecking out the caulking around the windows.
Kronsberg said they have tried several things to deter the vultures including effigies which are dead birds hanging from the trees. But that didn’t work.
“Now we have an air cannon that sends out a very loud percussion blast with air,” Kronsberg said.
The air cannon is set to go off a couple of times a day mainly during roosting hours. Right now, however, the air cannon is broken. The city said they have a new one ordered.
And while those with the city say the air cannon helps when it goes off, others would like to see the vultures take flight permanently.
“I would really like to see people rally behind the park and the city in getting rid of these vultures,” Richie- Tiralosi said. “That way the community can still benefit from the park.”
