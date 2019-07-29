Heat, humidity and daily storms will slowly return this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You knew it wouldn’t last forever! The break from the heat and humidity that we’ve welcomed over the last week will slowly fade away over the next couple of days. That means hotter afternoons, more humidity, warmer mornings and a return to afternoon storms. This morning was the 5th out of the last 7 days where we’ve started out with temperatures in the 60s. Expect a sunny sky today with highs near 90 degrees. Tomorrow morning will start out a few degrees warmer than this morning with temps near 70 degrees. A slight chance of rain returns to the forecast Tuesday with a few spotty storms possible Wednesday and Thursday too. A better rain chance arrives late this week with scattered showers and storms possible Friday through Sunday.