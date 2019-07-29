Loved ones of Water Mission co-founder vow to continue legacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Close friends of Molly Greene say they are determined to continue her work as they said their last goodbyes during a visitation on Sunday.
Greene and her husband, George, started the organization Water Mission in 2001, setting out to provide safe drinking water to communities around the world.
On July 17, Greene died in an accidental drowning while in the Bahamas.
Linda Shelbourne has been friends with the Greene’s for 40 years. She says her late friend touched the heart of every person she met.
“She was so vital,” Shelbourne said. “Not just to the Charleston community, but to the global community.”
According to the Charleston non-profit , Water Mission has helped four million people in 55 countries since it’s inception.
Charlie Young is on the Board of Directors for Water Mission. He says the organization wants to honor Greene by expanding their efforts.
“She’s already achieved a whole bunch. But she wanted more,” Young said. “She wants to impact the global community in a way that 2.1 billion people get safe water. The Water Mission family is going to make sure that happens.”
Greene’s funeral will take place tomorrow at 11 A.M. in downtown at St. Phillip’s church.
