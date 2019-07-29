Man’s pitbulls killed neighbor’s Yorkie Terriers in Berkeley Co., lawsuit says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - According to a lawsuit filed Friday in Berkeley County, one man’s pitbulls killed his neighbor’s two Yorkie Terriers back in March after the pitbulls got through a fence and into the neighbor’s backyard.
Bryan Demery is suing Bailey Lindsey for strict liability claiming the dogs are dangerous and for breach of contract stating Lindsey was contractually obligated to have three dogs or fewer on the property and Lindsey owned and kept four dogs.
According to the lawsuit, Demery left his house on Silver Moss Drive in Moncks Corner on March 23 to shop for roughly three hours. He left his terriers in the kitchen, which has a doggie door to his backyard.
When he came back, he found that the terriers he owned weren’t in the kitchen where they had been left.
Demery then went into his backyard and found Lindsey’s pitbulls had come through a wooden fence separating his property from Lindsey’s, the lawsuit stated. According to the lawsuit, Demery found both his terriers in the backyard “attacked, mauled and ripped apart."
He found one dog dead, and the second terrier later died from its injuries, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims Lindsey was negligent in allowing his dogs to leave his property through the fence, allowing the fence to deteriorate to a point where the pitbulls could get through, and failing to supervise his dogs.
Demery is seeking punitive damages.
