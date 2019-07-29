Motion for lesser sentence rejected for woman accused of kidnapping baby, raising as own

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCSC) - An appeals court denied a request to reduce the sentence for the Walterboro woman who kidnapped a newborn from a Florida hospital and raised her as her own.
Gloria Williams is in prison, serving an 18-year sentence in connection with the abduction of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in 1998.
Prosecutors said that for the next 18 years, Williams raised Mobley as her own child under the name Alexis Manigo.
Williams was arrested in Walterboro in 2017. She entered a guilty plea on Feb. 12 to charges of kidnapping and interference with custody. She was sentenced in June to 18 years in prison.
She asked the appeals court in October for a reduced sentence, claiming the sentence was excessive.
The appeals court said the decision to deny the request was unanimous and cannot be appealed.
