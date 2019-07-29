N. Charleston waterpark closed Monday because of water main break

Whirlin Waters will be closed on Monday
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 29, 2019 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 10:43 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Whirlin’ Waters waterpark in North Charleston will remain closed on Monday because of a water main break.

Crews have begun working to fix the leak as soon as possible, according to Charleston County parks spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds.

The remainder of Wannamaker County park is not impacted by the closure and is still open.

For updates on the park reopening, Lowcountry residents are advised to visit the parks department website, or follow the parks department on social media.

