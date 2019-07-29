N. Charleston waterpark closed Monday because of water main break

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Whirlin’ Waters waterpark in North Charleston will remain closed on Monday because of a water main break.
Crews have begun working to fix the leak as soon as possible, according to Charleston County parks spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds.
The remainder of Wannamaker County park is not impacted by the closure and is still open.
For updates on the park reopening, Lowcountry residents are advised to visit the parks department website, or follow the parks department on social media.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.